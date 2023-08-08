Golfers and sponsors are invited to participate in the 13th annual Discovery House fundraising golf tournament, Saturday, Sept. 16 at St. Andrews by the Lake.
A $550 sponsorship includes four entries (dinner included) while a $320 sponsorship includes one entry (with dinner). Individual entries into the tournament, without sponsorship are $85 (golf and dinner) and $40 (dinner, but no play).
All tournament sponsors have a custom sign placed at a hole during the event, social media recognition, promotion during the dinner, a framed certificate and a charitable tax receipt.
For more information, contact Blaine Russell at 250-809-6075 or blaine@discoveryhouse.com