After a 50-minute public hearing, Penticton city council on Tuesday night turned down a proposed 10-unit duplex development at 770 Argyle St.
Five speakers outlined a litany of concerns with the project, including its sheer size in relation to the single-family homes around it, traffic, parking, access and more.
“I believe in developing Penticton because I’m a progressive person. Development should happen, but not at any cost,” said Mayor John Vassilaki, who suggested the project be scaled back to better balance the needs of the community and neighbours.
When it came time to vote on the required zoning and Official Community Plan amendments, no one on council would move the motion.
Noting that a negative vote would have triggered a requirement for the property owner to wait six months before reapplying, Vassilaki moved a separate motion, which was supported 5-1, to simply send the application back to staff and the owner to reconsider in light of the concerns that emerged at the public hearing.
The lone vote in opposition was cast by Coun. James Miller, who expressed concern about staff not being able to provide the identity of the property owner.