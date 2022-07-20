Tickets are on sale now for the Raise the Dough fundraiser this coming Friday, July 22, in support of the local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.
The event begins at 7 p.m. at Boston Pizza in Penticton. It will feature DJ Russ Treit and magician Leif David, along with a silent auction and door prizes.
Tickets cost $30 each, with all proceeds going directly to CMHA. An anonymous donor has also pledged to match all donations from the event.
Raise the Dough will also serve as the kick-off for a $50,000 fundraising campaign aimed at helping CMHA keep up with the surge in demand for mental health programs and services in the South Okanagan, such as the Unity House clubhouse, education and professional support.
To reserve your seat or order tickets, visit www.sos.cmha.ca and click on the Events tab, or call 250-493-8999.