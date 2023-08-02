A cross-border effort to fight fire with fire was underway Wednesday near Osoyoos.
The target was the western flank of the 9,400-hectare Eagle Bluff wildfire, which lit up Saturday a few kilometres south of the Canada-U.S. border and crossed north into this country that night.
While the fire’s eastern flank closest to Osoyoos has now been tamed, its western flank approximately 15 kilometres away is still flourishing in rough terrain.
To get ahead of it, wildfire crews in Canada and the U.S. on Tuesday night started setting co-ordinated back burns.
“Both teams will be working together to tie in the U.S. planned ignition on the south side of the border and the planned ignition on the north side of the border,” explained the BC Wildfire Service in a press release Tuesday night.
“The ignition operation will occur between Nighthawk Road, follow existing road networks into Canada, where it will be tied into Frank Lake and then run adjacent to Highway 3, along the base of the slope.
“The planned ignition will cover up to 1,000 hectares where the fire is burning is in steep and rocky terrain that poses safety risks to crews and heavy equipment. The ignition operation will be conducted by a combination of hand and aerial tactics with support from ground personnel, structure protection personnel and aerial resources.”
The burns were expected to begin Tuesday night and continue Wednesday.
As of Wednesday morning, the Eagle Bluff fire was still measured at approximately 9,400 hectares, with 3,000 of that – or 30 square kilometres – on the Canadian side.
Meanwhile, the Town of Osoyoos and Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen have rescinded some evacuation orders and alerts that were put in place Saturday night as the fire approached the town.
As of Wednesday morning, a total 191 properties remained under evacuation order, while another 969 were on alert.
The triangle-shaped area covered by the orders extends approximately 15 kilometres west from Osoyoos town boundaries to Nighthawk Road. Its boundary roughly follows Highway 3 and the Canada-U.S. border.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
There have been no reports of structures lost on the Canada side, but a handful of structures were lost near Oroville, according to local media there.