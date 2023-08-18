Twenty priority actions, ranging from hiring municipal staff with disabilities to offering lived closed captioning of council meetings, are contained in Penticton’s first-ever Accessibility Plan.
Such plans became a requirement under provincial law in 2022 and every local government in B.C. must have one completed by Sept. 1.
Penticton’s plan was developed over a period of just three months by a nine-person task force with assistance from city staff and outside experts.
Notably, the plan also calls for a permanent committee to oversee implementation and report publicly on progress.
Most of the 20 recommendations call for further review of existing infrastructure and barriers to access and public education about the need for improvements, while others call for different training and hiring practices for municipal staff.
City council unanimously endorsed the plan at its meeting this week.
“I think that the work done by this task force is a perfect example of what a task force should be: It has a mandate, it has a timetable, it gets down to work, it gets the actions done,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield.
The report can be found on the city’s website, along with a feature to easily report accessibility barriers. Find it at www.penticton.ca/our-community/living-here/accessible-city.