Sarah

This photo appeared on Page A2 of The Herald's print edition of Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Starr Robertson of Penticton has volunteered twice weekly at the BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen shelter for the past three years. Prior to that time, she fostered cats. Her smile was wide, but “Sarah,” a four-month old kitten was the lucky one on this day because she was adopted thanks to Starr’s encouragement.

