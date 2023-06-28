Starr Robertson of Penticton has volunteered twice weekly at the BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen shelter for the past three years. Prior to that time, she fostered cats. Her smile was wide, but “Sarah,” a four-month old kitten was the lucky one on this day because she was adopted thanks to Starr’s encouragement.
