There was hardly a whimper Tuesday as Penticton city council ordered an interim 5% hike in power rates in response to a consultant’s report that urged five years of increases across all five municipal utilities.
The 5% bump will show up on power bills in November or December, according to Angela Campbell, the city’s director of finance.
Council didn’t even debate the move before passing it by a 5-2 vote, with Helena Konanz and James Miller opposed.
Campbell recommended the hike as a compromise to an immediate 10% increase urged by InterGroup Consultants, which was hired to review the city’s utilities – electricity, drinking water, irrigation water, sewers and storm sewers – and rate structures to ensure their financial health.
InterGroup also recommended additional 7% hikes in power rates each year from 2024 through 2027, alongside less-costly increases in the other four utilities.
As proposed, the average monthly residential utility bill would rise from $227 this year to $323 by 2027, representing a 42% hike. The power portion of that bill would rise from $121 to $168 over that period.
The average monthly commercial utility bill would rise from $1,340 this year to $1,887 by 2027, marking a 41% hike. The power portion of that bill would climb from $653 to $700 over that timeframe.
Konanz was the most vocal about the report, zeroing in on a section about the annual dividend produced by the city’s electrical utility.
Last year, the utility managed to produce a $3.7-million dividend that flowed into city coffers for general capital works, according to the report, which recommended aiming for a higher total of $4.2 million this year.
Konanz suggested the power utility – one of just five municipally owned systems in B.C. – “should almost be held sacred” and that any profits should be used to reduce rates.
She later provided notice of a motion she intends to table at council’s next meeting, Sept. 12, that would ban the city from borrowing from a separate electrical reserve account for anything other than electrical projects.
Council did just that in June 2022, when it voted to act as its own banker by borrowing $7.4 million from the electrical reserve to fund construction of a section of the lake-to-lake bike route, construction of the Point Intersection and preliminary work on a new fire hall.
City politicians took no action Tuesday on the other proposed rate increases.
Instead, the InterGroup report will go out for public consultation ahead of any decisions during budget deliberations this fall.
The last such review was conducted in 2019 and rates have largely followed a set schedule of increases since then – except for power rates, which were cut in 2020 and 2021 as city council sought to help residents shoulder the financial effects of the pandemic.
The result has seen power rates decrease by a cumulative 1% since 2018, while the cost of wholesale power has risen 14%, according to city staff.