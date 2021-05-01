Protesters attending a rally against COVID-19 health orders should wear masks and stay apart from one another, Kelowna’s mayor and top police officer suggest.
Another protest, like ones that have taken place for months on Saturdays in downtown Kelowna, is planned for today.
While such gatherings were previously against public health orders issued by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled on March 18 the ban was counter to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which among other things guarantees the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of association.
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance had previously issued public appeals for people not to join such rallies.
But on Friday, they issued a joint statement in which they acknowledged the court’s ruling.
“We have always said we respect the right to protest peacefully, and the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in March that the outdoor rallies we’ve seen on weekends in Kelowna are in fact legal,” Basran said.
“At the same time, we have always said we wish people at these rallies would follow public health orders like everyone else — and that message has not changed.”
Triance said: “We continue to attempt to dissuade protests and gatherings, but when they take place, the RCMP is present to ensure the safety of the public, and the protesters, and to prevent confrontations.”
In late March, the provincial government announced an increase for individual fines to $575 from $230 for non-compliance with health orders. But in her Friday statement, Triance suggested police would not likely be trying to issue such fine to individual rally participants.
“Law enforcement in a large crowd is a challenge. In these cases, best practices for police are to make sure the event remains peaceful and that people remain respectful towards each other,” Triance said.
Basran said the number of people who attend the protest demonstrations “are a fraction” of the many thousands of Kelowna residents who follow all public health orders.
“With dangerous new variants in this third wave of the pandemic, everyone should wear a mask, keep a safe distance from each other and limit travel in our community — or to our community,” Basran said.
Okanagan Newspaper Group