A sizable majority of B.C residents believe the justice system is too soft on criminals, according to the results of an opinion poll released Wednesday by Research Co.
The pollster found 84% of survey respondents believe criminals are getting off too easy, while 88% think the justice system needs more resources to deal with matters in a timely way.
Equally as striking, 86% of respondents believe the outcome of cases depends heavily on the skill of the lawyers involved.
Finally, asked to rate the B.C. justice system on a 10-point scale, with 10 being excellent, 57% of respondents gave it a score of five or less.
Vancouver-based Research Co. conducted the survey online from Dec. 16-18. The sample size of 800 adults has a margin of error of 3.5%, 19 times out of 20.