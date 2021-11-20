OTTAWA — Canada’s new minister of mental health and addictions says she is interested in proposals from B.C. on how to proceed with a plan for addressing opioids.
Asked about specifically when action will be taken, Carolyn Bennett did not respond directly,but said her meetings on Thursday with the B.C. Centre on Substance Use and on Friday with her B.C. counterpart, Sheila Malcolmson, would be key to finding an approach toward providing a safe supply of the drug alongside decriminalizing possession.
She said the federal government has an obligation to listen to those on the front lines of the crisis and respond appropriately.
“We don’t want to do anything that makes things worse, that recriminalizes people,” said Bennett.
B.C. has sought to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs, but needs approval from Health Canada to do so.
Malcolmson said decriminalization will reduce stigma associated with drug use that keeps people from treatment. She also said B.C. is expanding access to prescribed safer supply. Bennett said that after the meetings she planned to see how quickly the government can begin the work that is required on decriminalization and safe supply.