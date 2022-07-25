With the region expecting high temperatures through the week, the City of Penticton is extending hours at several facilities beginning Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 6 a.m.
• The South Okanagan Events Centre will be open between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• The Penticton Community Centre (325 Power Street) will be open between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.
• Penticton Public Library auditorium and lobby (785 Main Street) will be open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre (2965 Main Street) will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Water will be available at these locations as well.
Residents and visitors who may have questions about available resources can call 250-490-2400 or visit penticton.ca/beat-the-heat to find places to stay cool, access water, prepare for the heat or care for pets.