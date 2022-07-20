A non-profit group that helps connects volunteers with other groups is volunteering its own office to a local program that helps feeds the community.
The South Okanagan-Similkameen Volunteer Centre announced this week it’s now accepting donations for Fill the Food Gap Penticton at its office in the Penticton United Church.
Fill the Food Gap Penticton is a low-barrier food hamper program that collects food donations from people in the community and delivers them to 50-plus residents per month. The program is done anonymously with no questions asked to gain access to food for those who need it. SOS Volunteer Centre is working closely with the organizers to ensure continued donations are available.
Non-perishable foods can be dropped off at the SOS Volunteer Centre office at the Penticton United Church at 696 Main St. from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m
Fill the Food Gap Penticton is looking for donations of non-perishable foods, including canned meats, tuna, chicken and salmon, cereals, pasta, peanut butter, juices and other staples.