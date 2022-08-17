The fate of a short stretch of Kinney Avenue has been sealed.
The bylaw to close a 50-metre portion between South Main Street and Skaha Lake Road was unanimously approved by council at its meeting Tuesday in advance of a major traffic improvement project in the area.
The closure is necessary for decommissioning the so-called Points Intersection, which will be replaced with a new roundabout about 250 metres south at Galt Avenue and South Main Street and a new signalized intersection at Galt Avenue and Skaha Lake Road.
But closing that portion of Kinney Avenue will also severely public limit access to the Salvation Army thrift store and food bank, according to property owner George Stayberg, who implored council both by letter and in person to consider other options.
Council heard a similar plea from the Salvation Army itself.
“We depend entirely on donations at our thrift store. The complete closure of Kinney could eliminate a lot of that…. The more difficult we make it for (people) to donate, the less likely they will donate to us,” stated the letter.
Kristen Dixon, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, told council there are five separate entrances to the Sally Ann property and a new access off Skaha Lake Road could be considered in the future if problems arise.
She also noted decommissioning of the Points Intersection has been in the works for years due to safety concerns, and said it’s linked to ongoing construction of the lake-to-lake bike route only due to timing.