A West Kelowna RCMP member was injured when his vehicle was struck by a drunk driver who ran a stop sign, police say.
The collision happened at 1 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Main Street and Hoskins Road in Westbank. After colliding with the marked cruiser, the driver of a Dodge Durango then crashed into a restaurant.
“The police officer sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment,” RCMP Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in a Monday release.
“The officer has since been released from hospital and we are grateful they were not seriously injured as this collision could have been much more serious,” Lobb said.
A 30-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving and will appear in court at a later date. A 20-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
“Impaired driving puts people and property at risk and is 100 percent preventable,” Lobb said, reminding people they should always plan ahead for a safe ride home.
