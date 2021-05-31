Officials from the Penticton Indian Band are demanding full accountability following news last week that the remains of 215 children had been discovered on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
“The children… were members of families that were taken to be ‘educated’ and cared for by ‘supposed’ people of god. This sickening discovery is not only tragic but is pure evil,” the PIB said in a statement.
“These children were not given the dignity or respect for a proper burial and without family members there to grieve or send them on their journey. Chief and council would like to express their heartfelt sorrow to all families, survivors and communities impacted by this unbelievable tragic discovery.”
The PIB has offered its assistance to the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Indian Band.
“The announcement of this sickening and tragic discovery now triggers renewed pain, hurt and emotions of all residential school survivors and we are reaching out to ensure they have support to help with the renewed hurt,” the statement added.
“This is a difficult time for our community and supports are in place for those experiencing grief. There is no doubt that this is a tragic event and there needs to be full accountability.”
Penticton’s mayor also released a statement regarding the gruesome discovery in Kamloops and will observe a moment of silence in honour of the children at today’s city council meeting, which starts at 1 p.m.
“This discovery is a tragic reminder of the devastating and ongoing impact and trauma caused by residential schools and the importance of recognizing the past and working towards reconciliation,” said John Vassilaki.
“We encourage all members of our community to reach out to our Penticton Indian Band neighbours and show our support during this incredibly difficult time.”
The childrens’ remains were discovered over the May long weekend with ground penetrating radar in the course of a search organized by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Indian Band.
The school operated between 1890 and 1969. The federal government took over the facility's operation from the Catholic Church and ran it as a day school until it closed in 1978.