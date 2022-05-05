A bike valet service will return this weekend to the Penticton Farmers’ Market.
Operating like a coat check for bikes, the Penticton and Area Cycling Association has offered the service since 2018, except in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The free service will operate each Saturday through August at no charge to cyclists, and will be set up on the grass just north of city hall. With a footprint equal to about three cars, the service can accommodate up to 75 bikes.
PACA noted in a press release the service ties in nicely to the new lake-to-lake cycling route, which opened last summer.
“To the extent that we make accommodations to make cycling a safe and easy choice for people in Penticton, we will net out enormous gains on a number of fronts. Issues related to safety, noise, pollution, public health, accessibility and the extraordinary land use cars demand require transportation alternatives now,” said Matt Hopkins, PACA’s urban cycling director, in the release.
“We started in 2018 with a mission to show our city leaders that cycling in Penticton will increase if it becomes a safe and easy form of transportation.”