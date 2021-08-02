Brenda Baptiste of Osoyoos is among the 16 exceptional people will be appointed to the Order of British Columbia, the Province’s highest form of recognition, Lt. Gov. Janet Austin, chancellor of the order, has announced.
“As representative of the Crown in British Columbia and as Chancellor of the Order of British Columbia, I am delighted to welcome 16 new members to the order,” Austin said.
“Their extraordinary leadership has been a source of strength for communities across the province. In difficult times, they have connected us through art, culture, public service and more. As we move with optimism toward the future, their achievements will be a foundation of success for future generations. It is with great honour I share congratulations to these remarkable individuals.”
In the late 1990s the Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB), largely through the efforts of Chief Clarence Louie, established itself as an economic force in the South Okanagan.
At the same time, chief and council embarked on the feasibility for a cultural centre that would not only help preserve Syilx (Okanagan) culture but present this cultural richness to the greater public.
In 2003, Brenda Baptiste was hired to coordinate the planning and operations for the $10-million first phase of the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre (NDCC) that would celebrate Syilx culture and life in the desert context.
The OIB had limited financial resources to subsidize the cultural centre and decided to open the NDCC to the public to assist with financial operations and to celebrate Indigenous Sylix culture, truly a precursor for reconciliation. The centre went on to win numerous awards and is now in a Phase 2 expansion, for which Baptiste is guiding the Indigenous story.
The completion of this next phase will further anchor the centre as one of the leading cultural attractions in B.C.Following the inspirational success with the NDCC, Brenda was elected to the board of the then 3Aboriginal Tourism BC (AtBC), which was a young financially strapped organization of 12 members and one employee. It now has 500 members and 12 employees.
For Brenda Baptiste, three issues became evident:
i.Indigenous cultural tourism would need to become not only an economic opportunity for B.C.’s Indigenous communities but would provide “pride-of-nation” and a powerful path to reconciliation for Indigenous communities as they chose what cultural elements to protect and what to share and celebrate with visitors, ensuring cultural authenticity.
ii.For Indigenous cultural rebirth a clear road map was imperative and as a result she worked in collaboration with a team to develop a blueprint for the growth of Indigenous cultural tourism in B.C., and the first of its kind in Canada. The strategy was the catalyst for incredible growth in Indigenous cultural tourism —20% each year on average, including revenues of more than $1.2 billion and 7,400 full-time jobs.
iii.The vision for a potent Indigenous cultural presence had to include a strong B.C. identity, which would celebrate the rich cultural life of Indigenous people. This collaborative effort would be sustained through meaningful partnerships with the B.C. government and tourism industry partners. Baptiste was also the director of the Aboriginal Business Showcase for the Four Host Nations during the 2010 Olympics. This venue hosted over 500 Indigenous cultural businesses and artisans from across Canada. The vision was to create an opportunity for visitors reflecting dynamic and diverse Indigenous cultures, thereby facilitating the growth of cultural opportunities for all Indigenous Nations in Canada.Recently, Baptiste led the coordination of a holistic cultural program for Indigenous inmates at the Okanagan Correction Centre. She has implemented cultural events for those often in most need to build pride in their essence as a native person. She has implemented Syilx cultural programming, including spiritual counselling, smudging, singing and drumming, sweat house ceremonies, Syilx language and crafts.
--
The other 2021 recipients are:
Chief Joe Alphonse of Tsilhqot’in Nation
Joe Average, MGC, of Vancouver
Frances Belzberg, OC, of Vancouver
Dr. Debra Braithwaite of Victoria
Ajay Dilawri of Vancouver
Debra Doucette (Hewson) of the District of North Vancouver
Dr. Bonnie J. Fraser Henry of Victoria
Carol A. Lee of Vancouver
James McEwen, OC, of Vancouver
Andrew Petter, CM, QC, of Victoria
Dolph Schluter of Vancouver
Dr. Poul Sorensen of Vancouver
Arran and Ratana Stephens of Vancouver
Marvin Storrow, QC, of Vancouver