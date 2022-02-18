An action-packed show of amazing feats of strength and agility will be coming to Penticton this summer.
The popular West Coast Lumberjacks are returning this August as an added attraction to celebrate the 75th Penticton Peach Festival.
“They will be a great addition to celebrate the return of Peach Festival after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. We know, based on their previous appearances at the festival, that the lumberjacks will be a popular act,” said Don Kendall, Peach Festival president.
The show will include four professional lumberjack athletes, all of whom are current or former Canadian Champions in the various lumberjack sports events. Festival attendees will get to watch these internationally recognized lumberjacks participate in different games that show off their daredevil skills.
“We are very excited to be returning to Peach Festival, especially since PeachFest is one of our favourite summer events to perform at," said Darren Dean, president of the West Coast Lumberjacks, who last made an appearance over five years ago. "Make sure you bring your best plaid and cheer on the lumberjack as they log roll, axe throw, and compete to see who is the fastest lumberjack that day. We are looking forward to seeing everyone in August."
The West Coast Lumberjacks will perform Thursday, Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 7, with two shows a day at Okanagan Lake Park. As with all entertainment in Okanagan Lake Park during PeachFest, there is no admission charge.
Peach Festival takes place Aug. 3-7, 2022. The full schedule for the festival will be released soon, visit peachfest.com for more information.