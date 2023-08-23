Kick off the Summerland Fall Fair with a special bluegrass concert and wine-tasting event one night ahead of time.
Fair organizers have teamed up with the Summerland Community Centre and the Bottleneck Drive beverage group to host Vines and Vibes on Friday, Sept. 8.
Local bluegrass group Packinghouse Social Club – composed of David Jonsson, Marilyn West, Jim Munn and Tom Burley – will provide the tunes while member wineries, distilleries and breweries of Bottleneck Drive will provide the tastings.
Tickets for the concert will cost $5 at the door. Tasting tickets will be available for three for $10. Tastings will be available from 6:30-9 p.m.
All proceeds will go to the Summerland Fall Fair Society.
The 114th edition of the one-day fair is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in and around the George Ryga Centre and the Summerland Museum and Archives.
For more information, visit www.summerlandfallfair.ca.