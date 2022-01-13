As of Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, 88.9% (4,433,294) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.3% (4,150,713) have received their second dose.
In addition, 92.3% (4,277,097) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 89.5% (4,150,305) received their second dose and 29.2% (1,352,152) have received a third dose.
Also, 92.6% (4,006,935) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 90.0% (3,893,147) received their second dose and 31.2% (1,351,017) have received a third dose.
B.C. is reporting 2,554 new cases of COVID-19, including six epi-linked cases, for a total of 291,246 cases in the province.
There are 36,049 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 249,458 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 534 individuals are in hospital and 102 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
The new/active cases include:
• 885 new cases in Fraser Health
• Total active cases: 16,972
• 485 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
• Total active cases: 9,762
• 462 new cases in Interior Health
• Total active cases: 4,882
• 304 new cases in Northern Health
• Total active cases: 1,231
• 412 new cases in Island Health
• Total active cases: 3,193
• six new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
• Total active cases: nine
In the past 24 hours, seven new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,462.
The new deaths include:
• Fraser Health: four
• Northern Health: one
• Island Health: two
There have been five new health-care facility outbreaks at Lakeview Lodge, Hamlets in Vernon, Brocklehurst Gemstone (Interior Health), Dufferin Place and Beacon Hill Villa (Island Health). The outbreak at Aberdeen Hospital (Island Health) has been declared over, for a total of 53 facilities with ongoing outbreaks, including:
• long-term care:
• The Oxford Senior Care Home, Fort Langley Seniors Community, AgeCare Harmony Court, New Vista Care Centre, Chartwell Langley Gardens, Chartwell Carlton Gardens, Chartwell Crescent Gardens, The Residence in Mission, Czorny Alzheimer Centre, George Derby Centre, White Rock Seniors Village, CareLife Fleetwood, Evergreen Baptist Care Society, Hilton Villa Seniors Community, Kinsmen Lodge, Kiwanis Care Centre, Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Lodge, Morgan Place, Maple Ridge Seniors Village, Dania Home, Amica White Rock, Glenwood Seniors Community (Fraser Health);
• Kopernik Lodge, Fraserview Retirement Community, Lakeview Care Centre, St. Vincent's Langara, German Canadian Benevolent Society Home, Crofton Manor (Vancouver Coastal Health);
• Mount Cartier Court, Sun Pointe Village, Lakeview Lodge, Hamlets in Vernon, Brocklehurst Gemstone (Interior Health);
• Amica Douglas House, Eden Gardens, Glenwarren Lodge, Kiwanis Village Lodge, Selkirk Seniors Village, Clover Point Care, Saanich Peninsula Hospital - Long Term Care, Oyster Harbour, Dufferin Place and Beacon Hill Villa (Island Health)
• acute care:
• Surrey Memorial Hospital, Eagle Ridge Hospital, Royal Columbian Hospital, Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Langley Memorial Hospital, Laurel Place, Burnaby Hospital, Peace Arch Hospital (Fraser Health); and
• Kelowna General Hospital (Interior Health)
• assisted or independent living:
• The Waverly Seniors Village (Fraser Health)
From Jan. 5-11, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 21.0% of cases. From Dec. 29 to Jan. 11, they accounted for 34.5% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Jan. 5-11) - Total 18,062
• Not vaccinated: 3,160 (17.5%)
• Partially vaccinated: 637 (3.5%)
• Fully vaccinated: 14,265 (79.0%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 29 to Jan. 11) - Total 677
• Not vaccinated: 206 (30.4%)
• Partially vaccinated: 28 (4.1%)
• Fully vaccinated: 443 (65.4%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 5-11)
• Not vaccinated: 470.1
• Partially vaccinated: 198.4
• Fully vaccinated: 309.3
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 29 to Jan. 11)
• Not vaccinated: 49.7
• Partially vaccinated: 22.8
• Fully vaccinated: 9.5
Since December 2020, the Province has administered 9,897,611 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.
