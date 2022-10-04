Penticton’s first-ever social development manager is no longer employed by the city.
Adam Goodwin parted ways with the municipality on Monday.
City spokesman Shane Mills confirmed the split on Tuesday but would not provide any details about what led to it.
“A search for a new department head will begin shortly and the work being done by the social development team to work with our partners on issues like child care, housing and homelessness, strong neighbourhoods and substance abuse will continue,” said Mills in an email.
Goodwin arrived in Penticton in April 2020 after four years doing similar work in Red Deer.
There are still two other employees in Penticton’s social development department, which was created in 2020, after which it assumed responsibility for other programs, such as Emergency Support Services.