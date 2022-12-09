After a significant increase two weeks ago, the number of hospitalizations in the Interior Health region related to COVID-19 rose only slightly in the past seven days.
Sixty patients with the disease are being treated in IH hospitals, up from 58 a week ago. In late November, the total was 35.
Of the 60 people with the disease in hospital, five are in intensive care, down from nine a week ago.
Across B.C., there are 359 people with COVID-19 in hospital, down from 369 a week ago.
Thirty-four are being treated in intensive care, down from 38 a week ago.
Seventeen more British Columbians have died of the disease, including five in the IH region, making the total 4,715 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
Earlier this fall, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said modelling suggested COVID-19 cases in hospitals would peak at about 1,000 sometime between November and January, but there is no sign yet of a significant surge in cases toward that level.