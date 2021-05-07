One of the City of Penticton’s rising stars has been honoured – belatedly – with a national award for her work.
Kelsey Johnson, the city’s manager of recreation, arts and culture, picked up the 2019 Emerging Leader Award from the Canadian Parks & Recreation Association.
It was to have been handed out at the 2020 BC Parks & Recreation Symposium, but the event was cancelled as a result of the pandemic. The group went ahead with its 2021 symposium online this week and included the award presentation in its program.
Johnson has been employed by the city for seven years and in 2020 was promoted to her current position.
“Kelsey is responsible for a committed group of recreation and culture staff within our organization and has shown incredible leadership through the pandemic by continuing to provide important services to our community, keeping them healthy, active and safe,” said city manager Donny van Dyk in a press release.
Johnson, who was also recently elected to the board of the BC Recreation & Parks Association, was humbled by the award.
“I am very thankful for the support of my colleagues at the City of Penticton, past and present, who have had a profound influence on my career and I look forward to continuing to serve my community and contribute to the parks and recreation sector at the provincial level,” Johnson said in the release.