Petra Holler has been named the new administrator of the Summerland Museum & Archives.
Her primary duties are ensuring smooth day-to-day operations and engaging in public outreach.
"As a way of grappling with the challenge of Covid-19, I want to focus on virtual formats to bring what the museum has to offer to the community," she said.
Holler has an extensive background in volunteering and working for non-profit arts organizations which includes the Penticton Art Gallery and more recently the Sanctuary for Independent Media in Troy, New York.
This spring she joined the board of directors of the Summerland Community Arts Council.
Her academic studies largely focused on post-colonial theory, Indigenous studies, and Museology.