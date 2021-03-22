A crack in the Thirsk Dam discovered during a routine inspection last fall does not present “an immediate concern,” but does require a $127,000 draw from the District of Summerland’s water reserve account to explore the problem further.
Council on Monday agreed to shelve three previously budgeted dam maintenance projects in order to free up cash for a contractor to complete a more detailed assessment of the crack and develop a plan to fix it.
The concrete dam was built in 1941, but rebuilt and raised in 2008. It is 48 metres long and designed to store approximately 6,500 million litres of water – enough to fill two Olympic-sized swimming pools – by blocking Trout Creek an hour’s drive west of Summerland.
The “significant horizontal crack” was observed on the face of the dam in October 2020, Devon van der Meulen, the district’s manager of water utilities, wrote in his report to council.
“The date that the crack began is unknown, but this portion of the dam can only be seen from a boat when the water level is low, so it is seldom inspected.”
Shortly after the staff became aware of the problem, the district hired Interior Dams engineering consultants to inspect the crack and make recommendations, one of which included a more complete analysis of what caused the damage.
“It was also Interior Dam’s view that, although there was no immediate concern with the dam’s performance, the district should endeavour to complete this analysis early in 2021,” added van der Meulen.
“While the analysis cannot be completed fast enough to consider any 2021 pre-freshet works, Interior Dams has no concern with allowing the water level to rise above the cracked area.”
The B.C. government has ranked the potential consequences of the failure of Thirsk Dam as “very high,” according to a provincial classification system that alludes to a collapse causing as many as 100 deaths and “significant deterioration of important fish or wildlife habitat,” along with “very high economic losses affecting important infrastructure of services.”
In a separate presentation Thursday, council heard that as of March 1, the snowpack in the Headwaters area at the upper end of the Trout Creek system was 127% of normal, while in the Isintok area at the lower end of the system it was 99%.
“The most significant factor during freshet is the speed at which the snow melts which can increase significantly with rainfall. Unfortunately, this is very difficult to predict,” utilities and works director Kris Johnson wrote in his report to council.
“In order to manage the risk associated with this, staff complete regular monitoring and maintenance activities of the dams and meet routinely to decide if adjustments to the outlet flow are required to compensate for the expected volume of incoming water.”