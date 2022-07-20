Members of the public are being credited with helping disarm a hammer-swinging man Monday afternoon outside the Safeway store in Penticton.
Police say officers were called just after 5 p.m. to the store’s parking lot to a report of a man threatening people with the hammer and damaging property.
“The man, a 32-year-old of no fixed address, became upset when animal control seized his dog while the store’s security personnel were processing him for allegedly committing theft,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“Officers arrived, and with the assistance of the public, were able to safely arrest the man.”
The suspect’s name has not been released pending his first court appearance. Police are recommending charges of mischief, theft, uttering threats and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.