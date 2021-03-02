Valentine's Day

Winners of The Herald's Valentine's Day contest.

Krista Maclean and Justin Gabriel were the grand-prize winners of The Herald’s “Nominate Your Valentines” contest. The couple, pictured with their dog Arlo, won a prize package which included a couples photo shoot by Xposed Moments and Beauty & The Blade, a three-month gym membership for two to Advanced Fitness in Osoyoos, a gift basket from the Wine Information Centre, a night’s stay at the Penticton Lakeside resort, a Hooded Merganser giftcard and a Bumwrap goodie bag and gift card. Winners of a Valentine’s drive-thru dinner at Bogner’s were Elin Davies and Deanne Dwindle.