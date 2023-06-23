Dom Brown, a Grade 2 pupil at Outma Sqilx’W Cultural School was one of five major prize winners from across the region as the FORED BC Society again sponsored its annual Traditional Knowledge and Medicine-themed artwork, photography and video contest, celebrating the rich cultural and heritage traditions of B.C.’s Indigenous people. His teacher is Carey Phillip.
