Dom Brown

Dom Brown's project appeared on Page A8 of The Herald's print edition of Friday, June 23, 2023.

Dom Brown, a Grade 2 pupil at Outma Sqilx’W Cultural School was one of five major prize winners from across the region as the FORED BC Society again sponsored its annual Traditional Knowledge and Medicine-themed artwork, photography and video contest, celebrating the rich cultural and heritage traditions of B.C.’s Indigenous people. His teacher is Carey Phillip.

