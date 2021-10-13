Dog lovers may soon have more places to lawfully take their four-legged friends to play in Summerland.
Council on Tuesday heard a presentation on a suite of proposed amendments to the Parks Recreation Bylaw, which hasn’t been updated since 2008.
Most the changes are of the housekeeping variety, except for those that concern dogs.
At present, the bylaw forbids dogs in all Summerland parks, except for Peach Orchard Park from Oct. 1 to May 1.
Acting upon the advice of a consultant, Lori Mullin, the district’s director of community services, proposed rewriting the bylaw so it permits dogs in most large parks, but also limits where and when canines are allowed to roam off leash.
Under her proposal:
– On-leash dogs would be allowed all year in Memorial Park, Dale Meadows Park, Living Memorial Park, Peach Orchard Beach, Powell Beach Park, Peach Orchard Campground, Giant’s Head Park, Conkle Mountain Park and the Summerland Rodeo Grounds. However, dogs would not be allowed near sports fields and courts, skate parks, beaches, playgrounds and splash parks, ruling out most neighbourhood parks.
– Off-leash dogs would be allowed from Oct. 1 to May 1 at Peach Orchard Beach Park, Powell Beach Park, Conkle Mountain Park, the Summerland Rodeo Grounds and Giant’s Head Park.
– Off-leash dogs would be allowed all year in the existing dog park at Peach Orchard Beach and at a new park that’s currently being fenced in at Dale Meadows Park.
Most of council’s debate focused on whether or not dogs should be allowed on sports fields outside playing season, which is already a common practice in Summerland.
Mullin said staff considered legitimizing that use, but ultimately determined it could have costly consequences “because of the damage they do the turf and the required repairs that are needed.”
That’s not all.
“If everybody was responsible for picking up after their dog, it wouldn’t be such an issue for somebody to send out their kids to play soccer or ball or whatever on those fields after the winter season, but that doesn’t happen and it’s pretty disgusting,” added Mayor Toni Boot.
A few councillors also expressed reservations about off-leash dogs in Giant’s Head Park.
“Some of those trails are pretty narrow and you meet oncoming traffic, and not everybody is totalling comfortable with having a dog off-leash running at them,” said Coun. Doug Holmes.
The proposals were presented to council for information only and will now be shared with user groups, the Summerland Dog Owners Association and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee to get additional feedback before elected officials make their final decision.