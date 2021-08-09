Cool, wet weather over the weekend did little to improve the wildfire situation in the region.
“Unfortunately, it is not going to be anywhere near enough to put any kind of significant dent in the drought conditions we are seeing,” said BC Wildfire Service spokesman Mike McCulley.
Crews battling slippery conditions brought on by the rain “took full advantage” of the weather to do burn-offs on the Nk’Mip Creek, Thomas Creek and Garrison Lake wildfires, continued McCulley, but are now gearing up for a return to more summer-like conditions.
“Each day we go forward, the fire behaviour will increase slightly from the day before and we will be back into fairly volatile conditions as the week progresses,” said McCulley.
Here’s the latest information on the three wildfires of note in the region as of Monday afternoon:
Thomas Creek
Centred approximately five kilometres northeast of Okanagan Falls, the blaze has grown to 11,800 hectares since it was discovered July 11. It remains most active on the northwest flank in the Derenzy Lake area and on the northeast flank near Allendale Lake.
Sixty-four members of the Canadian Armed Forces were assisting 48 personnel from the BCWS, along with 25 pieces of heavy equipment, three helicopters and structure protection personnel.
Nk’Mip Creek
Burning in the hills east of Oliver and Osoyoos, the fire has blossomed to 17,500 hectares since it lit up July 19. Efforts were focused Monday on the northwest flank closest to Oliver.
A crew of 98 Mexican forest fighters that arrived on July 25 went on a rest break Saturday but is expected to return Wednesday. There were 122 staff from the BCWS at the scene, plus 36 pieces of heavy equipment, nine helicopters and structure protection personnel.
Just one home has been confirmed lost to the fire.
Garrison Lake
Situated in Manning Park about 33 kilometres southwest of Princeton, the blaze up to 12,000 hectares since its discovery July 23. The fire perimeter didn’t grow over the weekend, but there was a planned ignition on the southwest flank.
There were 15 firefighters on scene, plus 15 pieces of heavy equipment, one helicopter and structure protection personnel.