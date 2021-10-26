After being losing her seat on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, Summerland’s mayor wants to ensure the next person elected to the office gets a spot at the table.
Toni Boot held one of Summerland’s two seats on the RDOS board for the first two years of her term, but was punted by her own council in September 2020 after taking a leave of absence for her unsuccessful run as an NDP candidate in the provincial election.
Council at its Oct. 12 meeting voted 6-1 to leave Doug Holmes and Erin Trainer in the positions, against the protests of Boot, who argued that “as we’ve seen from other regional districts, there is a move to acknowledge that a mayor should represent their community if they choose to do so.”
Boot on Monday introduced a notice of motion for the Nov. 8 meeting that seeks to require council, at the beginning of its four-year term, to establish a schedule of RDOS appointments with one spot reserved for the mayor or mayor’s designate.
“This concerns the RDOS appointments moving forward, not the appointments that were made at our last meeting,” added Boot.
Summerland is the only RDOS member municipality without its mayor on the board.