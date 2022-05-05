The stage is set for Penticton city council to formally consider a two-tier rate structure for its recreation facilities and a separate initiative to encourage the installation of surveillance cameras in public spaces.
Both notices of motion were tabled at Tuesday’s meeting and will be debated at council’s next session, May 17.
Coun. Frank Regehr’s motion would direct staff to explore the concept of a two-tier fee structure for recreation facilities that would see out-of-town visitors pay more than city residents, whose property taxes build and maintain such amenities.
Regehr said there was interest in tackling the issue at the start of council’s term in 2018, but it fell by the wayside during the pandemic.
“I felt it appropriate to bring it back at this time to at least express it’s still an interest (and) I think the city should at least be made aware of what the issues are and what the costs are and what our options are,” said Regehr.
The second motion was tabled by Coun. Campbell Watt and would direct staff to “develop a public safety camera program, based on the cameras that are downtown currently, and help organizations on how to apply for funding for cameras that will monitor public spaces.” Watt didn’t offer any other details.