An elderly couple who may have witnessed a New Year’s Eve assault near Skaha Lake are being asked to get in touch with police.
The assault happened between 4-5 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, on the walkway through Skaha Lake Park, but wasn’t reported to the RCMP until this past weekend.
“The incident began with an argument and escalated into an assault, and the victim suffered a broken bone as a result,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons in a press release.
Lyons said the victim also told police that an elderly couple came to his assistance at the scene and said they witnessed the assault, but left before exchanging contact information.
“We hope that this couple may see this news release and come forward to police,” said Lyons.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 and quote file No. 2023-1440 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.