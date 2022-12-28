As unseasonably warm weather continues in Penticton, the municipality is making sand and sandbags available to property owners concerned about flooding.
The material is available outside the public works building at 616 Okanagan Ave. E.
“Residents are reminded to bring a shovel to fill the bags and wear boots as the area is slushy,” said the city in a press release.
Property owners are also asked to clear catch basins where possible to help head off localized flooding.
Environment Canada is forecasting daytime high temperatures around the freezing mark through next week.