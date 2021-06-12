A judge has signed off on a request from the Summerland Museum and Archives Society to use the remaining proceeds from a $180,000 bequest to upgrade the facility and better preserve some of its works.
The money was willed to the museum by former director and long-time Summerland resident Doreen Tait, who died in 2006. She also left to the museum her collection of nearly 100 pieces by local artists.
Her will specified the money was to be used “to provide for the building of proper storage racks for artwork within the museum,” but that goal has long since been achieved and there is still approximately $143,000 left.
Because the gift is considered a charitable trust, the society required permission from the B.C. attorney general to use the money for purposes other than those stated explicitly in Tait’s will.
The attorney general consented to the plan, which was then rubber-stamped by a judge this week in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton.
The proposed expenditures total approximately $350,000 – the balance to be sought through fundraising – and will improve preservation, maintenance, sharing, and display of the Tait Collection.
The museum’s wish list includes $210,000 to create a new display area and meeting room, $75,000 to heat and enclose the uncovered loading dock to better protect pieces that go out on loan, $55,000 for a new work area, $11,000 for reframing and other preservation efforts, $4,200 for new lighting and $3,300 to install an automated door opener on the museum’s main entrance so it’s more accessible.
According to the society’s website, Tait’s collection began in the 1950s and “includes photographs, watercolours, oils, pen and inks, and pastels, all created by local artists.”