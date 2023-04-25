As cities like Penticton contemplate new bylaws to adapt to a world in which the use of hard drugs has been decriminalized, health officials and business leaders are rushing to have their voices heard.
Health Canada on Jan. 31 rolled out a three-year pilot project in B.C. that permits people to carry up to 2.5 grams of illicit substances like fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.
The program is aimed at destigmatizing drug use with an eye to saving lives and getting people the help they need to kick their addictions – and top officials from Interior Health are urging local governments to give it a chance to work.
Six medical health officers from IH put their request into the form of an open letter on April 14 that was sent to every municipality in their coverage area and calls for a six-month “observation period” before local governments adopt or amend bylaws that govern use of drugs in public spaces.
Most of the largest cities within the IH region already have such bylaws or are considering them.
The letter claims punitive measures in those bylaws, such as fines, would have the effect of further stigmatizing users who have no ability to pay and force them to use drugs in hiding.
“Interior Health understands the concerns about public drug use arising from some local governments and we remain committed to providing clear public health guidance on how bylaws can support the health and safety of all communities. From a public health perspective, decriminalization supports the view that substance use addiction is a health issue, and not a criminal one,” said one the letter’s signatories, Dr. Sue Pollock, in a separate statement,
“Our recommendation at this time to all municipalities is to monitor and observe if there are indeed any changes to public consumption of illicit drugs over the next six months and then work with public health, service providers, and people who use drugs to consider what potential policies, if any, would be most appropriate to address challenges.”
Dr. Pollock also suggested broad bylaws that “prohibit public consumption of illicit drugs and fining individuals who choose to do so does not address the underlying causes related to addiction and may undermine the goals of decriminalization. Such enforcement activities may encourage individuals to use drugs alone or out of view, thereby increasing the risk of death due to the toxic drug supply.
“Interior Health medical health officers welcome opportunities to work with local governments like the City of Penticton to address the stigma associated with substance use so we can break down the barriers that prevent people who struggle with substance use from reaching out for help.”
Penticton is considering banning the use of drugs in all public places – with the exception of designated consumption sites – through a new Safe Public Spaces Bylaw that’s currently out for public consultation.
“The results of this engagement process will come to council in the next several weeks where we will have the opportunity to consider the feedback from Interior Health and other interested parties prior to considering further readings and adoption of the bylaw,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a statement Monday.
Meanwhile, the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce has taken a more defiant position, noting in a press release that it “respectfully objects” to IH’s request for a six-month moratorium on new bylaws because the issues that inspired them have been years in the making.
“While we appreciate the reasons behind Interior Health’s request to collect data on public narcotic consumption, decriminalization by itself is not the answer,” said chamber president Nicole Clark in the release.
“Everyone refers to the Portugal model and how decriminalization is necessary, but what always seems to be left out is everything else that makes that model so effective.
“In Portugal, drug users have access to a high-level of wraparound services, none of which exist in Penticton. Furthermore, Portugal’s legislation still allows fines and even jail terms if drug users fail to follow the dissuasion commission’s recommendations.”
Clark urged IH to expedite its own investments in treatment services to follow suit.
This article has been updated to correct Dr. Sue Pollock's name. The Herald regrets the error.