The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

8:57 a.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Structure fire.

9:17 a.m. Van Horne Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.

10:19 a.m. Wright Avenue, Summerland. Leak.

10:22 a.m. Hedley-Nickleplate Road, Keremeos. Assist other agency.

10:46 a.m. Highway 97, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.

11:38 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.

11:56 a.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Alarm.

12:13 p.m. Wade Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

12:43 p.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Structure fire.

2:04 p.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

2:21 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.

2:22 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

4:02 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

4:24 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Smoke.

4:27 p.m. Birch Street, Okanagan Falls. Structure fire.

5:25 p.m. Gallagher Lake Frontage, Oliver. Public service.

8:31 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.

8:38 p.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

Monday

5:45 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.