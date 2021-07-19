The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
8:57 a.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Structure fire.
9:17 a.m. Van Horne Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
10:19 a.m. Wright Avenue, Summerland. Leak.
10:22 a.m. Hedley-Nickleplate Road, Keremeos. Assist other agency.
10:46 a.m. Highway 97, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.
11:38 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.
11:56 a.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Alarm.
12:13 p.m. Wade Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
12:43 p.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Structure fire.
2:04 p.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:21 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.
2:22 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:02 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:24 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Smoke.
4:27 p.m. Birch Street, Okanagan Falls. Structure fire.
5:25 p.m. Gallagher Lake Frontage, Oliver. Public service.
8:31 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
8:38 p.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
Monday
5:45 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.