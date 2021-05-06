The fired dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
7:06 a.m. Dynes Avenue, Penticton. Spill.
11:51 a.m. Government Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:53 a.m. Sparks Drive, Keremeos. Alarm.
12:32 p.m. Bankview Place, Penticton. Assist other agency.
2:09 p.m. Holden Road, Penticton. Alarm.
4:20 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Medical first response.
5:06 p.m. Chapman Road, Anarchist Mountain. Spill.
5:54 p.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
7:02 p.m. Spartan Drive, Osoyoos. Structure fire.
8:10 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.
9:39 p.m. Wade Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
Thursday
4:16 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.