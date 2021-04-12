People can gather together to protest public health orders related to the pandemic, Kelowna city council heard Monday.
The province has amended orders that previously prevented such gatherings, Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said.
"People need to do it safely, with hand sanitizer and appropriate distancing. But event organizers are permitted to be hosting events outside that allow them to use their voices as long as it's done so safely," Triance said in a response to a question from Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.
Wooldridge said there was "concern and frustration" in the community that protest rallies sometimes lead to closures of the streets. "But I don't know if that's something we can really address today," Wooldridge said.
The province amended regulations under the Gatherings and Events Order on March 31 to allow for peaceful and lawful assemblies where individuals protest against public health orders.
"I am not prohibiting outdoor assemblies for the purpose of communicating a position on a matter of public interest or controversy, subject to my expectation that persons organizing or attending such an assembly will take the steps and put in place the measures recommended in the guidelines posted on my website in order to limit the risk of transmission of COVID-19," reads part of the amended order, signed by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
Rallies are held every Saturday near the Bennett Bridge in Kelowna. Smaller rallies are also staged in Penticton on Sunday afternoons near the corner of Main Street and Warren Ave.