A major controlled burning operation is tentatively slated to begin next week in the rural area east of Summerland.
The BC Wildfire Service has announced it plans to burn off approximately 170 hectares to enhance public safety in the Munroe Lake area in partnership with the Penticton Indian Band, Okanagan Nation Alliance and Gorman Brothers Ltd.
“Preparation work for this prescribed burn could start as early as Oct. 17, 2022. Smoke from the prescribed burn may be visible through to Nov. 30, 2022. The exact timing of the burn will be dependent on weather, site and venting conditions. Ignition will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation,” said the BCWS in a press release.
“The Penticton Indian Band and the BC Wildfire Service will carefully control and monitor the fire at all times. Smoke and flames may be visible from Peachland, Summerland, Kelowna, Penticton and surrounding areas, and to travellers along Highways 97 and 97C.”