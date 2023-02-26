Okanagan Falls man Kurt Goessman has been recognized as February’s volunteer of the month by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Goessman has been teaching karate at the Okanagan Falls Community Centre since 2017.
Years ago, someone volunteered their time to teach Kurt karate, and now he pays that forward by teaching children and young adults in the community.
"The RDOS has consistently supported my karate program. I value that I can just show up and teach. RDOS staff look after registration, marketing, and all the little pieces that go unnoticed,” said Goessman in a press release.
Matt Taylor, RDOS director for Area D (Skaha East/OK Falls) said volunteers like Goessman are what make the community tick.
"You are the heart of our community and we appreciate the time and good cheer that you give,” said Taylor in the release.
To learn more about RDOS volunteer opportunities, including the Community Champions program, visit www.rdos.bc.ca.