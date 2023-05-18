Pieces selected for Penticton’s latest Public Sculpture Exhibit are being installed this week and their creators will be available this weekend to discuss their work and the program.
The exhibit, which is refreshed each year, sees sculptures installed along the Okanagan Lake waterfront and at a handful of other downtown locations.
Artists from this year’s exhibition will gather this coming Saturday, May 20, at 2 p.m., in the tea room at the Penticton Art Gallery to discuss their works and the role of public art in defining and enhancing spaces.
There’s no cost to attend.
More information about the exhibit and its artists is available online at www.penticton.ca/publicart.