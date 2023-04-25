On Saturday Kelowna RCMP responded to a 7 a.m. call at an apartment building in the 1700 block of Abbott Street after a report of a man who had fallen from the second floor.
RCMP found the unconscious man on the ground with severe injuries.
They administered first aid before Emergency Health Services arrived and transferred the victim to hospital where he remains in critical condition.
One male has been arrested. The RCMP is investigating and seeking witnesses.
If you witnessed this event or have any video of this area and have not yet spoken with a police officer, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file 2023-21366.