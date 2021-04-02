Saving lives is the main objective of mountain-flying instruction provided by Penticton’s Topflight (Canadian Helicopters) Elite Training/Charter.
And it’s the company’s dedication to teaching the most comprehensive skills to pilots working in one of the harshest aerial environments that has earned it a reputation as one of the best anywhere.
Canadian Helicopters can trace its roots back to 1947 when Penticton’s Okanagan Air Services worked in the air over the fruit tree orchards as the country’s first commercially-licensed machine.
Fast-forward in time, and the company was recently awarded the prestigious BC Export Award in the professional services category for its more than 70 years of work.
“The award highlights our achievements as a company and shows how we as a company have grown into a world-class advanced helicopter flight training provider to customers from all over the world,” said Dave Schwartzenberger, Topflight general manager.
“The local mountain terrain, weather, instructor experience and courses we provide are unparalleled in our industry.”
He described the instruction of Canadian military pilots, which began in 1951, as the “backbone” of the business.
That’s echoed in the client comments from the likes of international military, police and search and rescue organizations that have trained here.
According to Schwartzenberger, based on Topflight’s reputation, his clients expect the best, arriving with huge expectations.
Like any well-oiled machine, he pointed to staff members who work as a tight team as the key to success.
“Aviation is very unforgiving, and we rely on each other to ensure safe operations and provide this life-saving training to our customers,” said Schwartzenberger.
For the future, with the needed support from the provincial government, he sees great things for the company.
“We will continue to provide and grow our business of advanced helicopter pilot flight training with our military, firefighting, police, emergency medical, rescue and military customers from all over the world.”