Few city issues get people more excited – or upset – than muncipal parks, what they should contain and how they should be run.
If you’re one of those people, and don’t want to wait until the in-person neighbourhood meetings in May, the parks master plan is now available for your comment at getinvolved.kelowna.ca.
You can also get dates and locations for neighbourhood meetings
The city says creating a comprehensive master plan to guide the expansion, development, and operations of the parks system is an important step in offering public spaces for all ages and abilities as the city grows over the next 40 years.
“We are committed to creating a vibrant parks system that meets the needs of our community and we invite residents to participate to help inform the development of phase 2 of our master plan, which will help guide decisions on park development, connectivity and stewardship within our five urban centres,” said the city’s parks and landscape planner Stefan Johansson in a release.