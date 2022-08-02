Missing teenager safely located Staff Aug 2, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Penticton RCMP is pleased to confirmed that the 16-year old female reported missing on August 2, 2022 has been located, and she is safe and sound.RCMP thank local media and the public for its assistance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rcmp Penticton Rcmp Public Assistance Media Female Teenager Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAcquittal in Osoyoos manslaughter case50 BC Wildfire personnel on scene at Keremeos Creek fireDrowning in the Okanagan taking a tragic tollChamber adding code of conduct for business awards374 homes placed on evacuation orderLook, it's the SnowbirdsPublic not privy to terms of Vees’ new dealHotel closed following fireOld lightning strike sparks new wildfireOliver man drowns trying to save dog Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Hamilton police investigating hate incident on local transit bus Ontario health minister looks to accredit international nurses more quickly Missing teenager safely located After cancelling event, Montreal borough to allow drag queen storytime for children After Pope called residential schools 'genocide,' House of Commons should too: NDP MP Nova Scotia legislature expected today to vote down pay raise for members