The South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society is currently looking for engaged community members to help lead the key seniors-service agency.
“We so appreciate the community members who step up and volunteer their time and expertise to be on the board and help generate ideas for programs and activities for community seniors,” said South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society president Elmie Saaltink.
“Board members bring wonderful expertise from past career and life experiences and they are important stewards of not-for-profit organizations when funding can be uncertain and community needs are growing.”
The Seniors Wellness Society provides support and services to isolated seniors in South Okanagan-Similkameen communities in partnership with OneSky Community Resources.
The board of directors provides the vision and direction for these programs, which help create a community where all seniors can feel connected and supported.
Board members are asked to provide about one to three hours of time and their talents most months.
“We understand the pandemic has caused many people to rethink their community and volunteer activities,” Saaltink said. “We are so hopeful folks will consider a board position to help lead an organization that provides so much to area seniors.”
Interested board members should have an interest in supporting programs that serve seniors and bring a background in seniors’ services, advocacy, public relations, finance and accounting, fundraising and/or marketing.
You can find more information about the society’s board and how to apply by clicking on the volunteer tab on the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society webpage: seniorswellnesssociety.com
Special to The Herald