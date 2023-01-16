Kelowna-based Okanagan Clinical Trials is inviting individuals living with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s dementia to participate in an ongoing medication research study.
“Alzheimer’s disease and related conditions devastate patients and their families.” said Dr. Eugene Okorie, the clinic’s principal investigator, in a press release.
“This study aims to advance the search for a new symptomatic treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia”
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and affects almost 50 million people worldwide. It is a progressive condition with no cure. Typically, it begins affecting an individual’s short-term memory, but worsens over time, and eventually leads to death. Most often, Alzheimer’s affects people over the age of 65, but some develop young-onset dementia in their 40s and 50s.
To be eligible to participate in the study, volunteers will be men and women between 55 and 90 years. Approximately 408 participants are needed for the study.
Investigational treatment will not affect provincial medical coverage and all study-related costs will be paid for by the sponsor. Participants are free to leave the study at any time.
To learn more about the study or to volunteer, please visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.