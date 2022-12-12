Summerland taxpayers can expect to eat up to $1.5 million of the costs associated with construction of a new seniors’ housing complex.
Council voted 6-1 on Monday to offer a suite of freebies to the Parkdale Housing Society, which has unveiled as-yet unfunded plans for a four-storey, 81-unit building for low-income seniors at 13609 Dickson Ave.
The bottom floor is tentatively set aside for a health clinic, while housing would cover the top three floors. The site is currently home to the 20-unit Legion Village seniors’ housing facility, which would be demolished to make way for the new project.
Representatives from Parkdale appeared before council on Monday to request a financial assistance package for the project, which still hinges on capital and operating grants from senior governments.
“Current construction costs are very high and even with acquiring this property virtually for free our budgets are extremely tight. Trying to keep rents affordable is extremely challenging,” wrote the society in a letter to council.
The letter asked for a commitment from the district to waive tipping fees for demolition waste from Legion Village, development and permit fees, and development cost charges, plus cover the expense of required off-site works.
“We recognize these requests represent a significant investment in the project and will go a long way to ensure its success. The project does depend on BC Housing and (Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) or other investors financing the project,” concluded the letter.
“The intent of these requests is to provide a ‘shovel-ready’ project with multiple community partners to make this as attractive a project as possible should BC Housing issue a proposal call."
The total cost of the package, not including waived tipping fees, is estimate at $1.2 million, according to a separate report prepared for council by Graham Statt, chief administrative officers.
Statt estimated off-site works, such as utility tie-ins and road works, to cost $570,000, while the waived fees and charges would total another $600,000.
The lone vote against the $1.5-million gift was cast by Coun. Richard Barkwill, who argued a $500,000 commitment would be plenty.
Barkwill, who suggested some of the staff cost estimates were too low, noted the district only collects about $12 million in annual tax revenue.
“In one fell swoop, it looks like council is prepared to spend 10% of our tax revenues on subsidizing this project,” said Barkwill.
“It’s just too much. I mean, it’s a great project – I don’t want anybody to think that I don’t think it’s a great project – but that’s a large amount of money that our council has never come close to contributing to anything in the past.”
However, the majority of council wanted to act on the community’s need for more housing.
“It might absolutely mean we won’t be able to pave certain roads that we would be able to pave otherwise and we’re going to hear about that. And we’re going to be on the hot seat for not paving certain roads because we put that money into affordable housing instead,” said Mayor Doug Holmes.
“Those are the decisions we have to make and I’m prepared to live with that decision.”
Parkdale, which was formed in 1976, already operates two housing complexes in Summerland: Angus Place with 83 supported living units for seniors and Parkdale Lodge with 53 subsidized units for seniors and people with disabilities. Both sites have years-long waiting lists.