Neighbours concerned about a proposed two-storey carriage house on Westminster Place have two more weeks to think about things.
Jaclyn and Aaron Cunsolo, the owners of 152 Westminster Pl., appeared before council Tuesday to speak in support of their application for a development variance permit required to go higher than one storey.
While the couple submitted letters of support from four immediate neighbours, people living above them submitted a 30-signature petition opposing the permit due mainly to concerns about loss of views and setting a precedent for new development in the area.
On that basis, council voted 4-3 to deny the permit, with Couns. James Miller, Katie Robinson and Judy Sentes on the losing end.
However, the couple also told council that if the permit was denied, they’d have to redesign their entire project, including a new home that could go up to two storeys – the same height as the proposed carriage house of concern.
Based on that new information, Coun. Julius Bloomfield persuaded colleagues to reconsider the matter again in two weeks after a fresh round of consultation with neighbours.